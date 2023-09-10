Stepmother arrested for torturing young girl in Karachi

KARACHI: In an appalling incident, a stepmother has severely tortured a young girl in Karachi’s Musharraf Colony, Bol News reported on Sunday.

Mochko police have registered a case against the stepmother for torture on the 12-year-old girl. The case was registered under the official prosecution under the section of murder.

The FIR mentioned that the video of the tortured girl went viral through social media.

The girl’s stepmother and father involved in the incident were arrested, said police officials.

The girl has been identified as 12-year-old Anusha daughter of Imran Elahi. The marks of burns on the body of the girl due to violence are evident and they are so horrendous that they could not be shown.