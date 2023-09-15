Study in South Korea for Free with Fully Funded Scholarship

Advertisement

Open for international students under 25 with a GPA of 80% or higher

Covers tuition, housing, airfare, Korean language lessons, monthly stipend, and medical stipend

Apply through the Korean embassy or university

The Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) for the year 2024 is currently open for aspiring undergraduate students interested in pursuing their education in South Korea.

Advertisement

This fully funded foreign scholarship aims to provide opportunities for bright and intelligent students who may not have the financial means to study abroad.

The GKS Undergraduate Scholarship in Korea offers two distinct degree programs, one for a bachelor’s degree and another for an associate degree, both of which include a one-year Korean language program.

To be eligible for the Global Korea Scholarship, applicants must meet certain criteria.

They should be under the age of 25 and have a strong academic record with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 80% or higher, equivalent to at least 2.64/4.00.

Individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must also be in good physical and mental health and provide the necessary English language requirements/certificates. Furthermore, candidates should not have any criminal records.

Advertisement

The benefits of this scholarship program are quite comprehensive. It covers the entire tuition fee, provides a housing allowance upon arrival in Korea, offers round-trip economy class airline tickets, includes free one-year Korean language lessons, and provides a monthly stipend as well as a medical stipend.

To apply for the Global Korea Undergraduate Scholarship, applicants need to submit various documents.

These documents include a copy of their current passport, proof of citizenship and family relationships, a study plan, academic transcripts, a personal statement, two letters of recommendation, the GKS applicant agreement, and a personal medical assessment.

It’s important to note that the application deadline for the Global Korea Undergraduate Scholarship in 2024 is not fixed and may vary depending on the applicant’s home country, the university they wish to apply to, and the Korean Embassy in their country of residence.

Furthermore, there are separate deadlines for the university track and the embassy track.

Prospective candidates should contact the Korean embassy in their home country for information on the Embassy Track requirements and reach out to their chosen universities to determine the specific deadline for the university track.