Sugar rate in Pakistan surges all-time high of Rs190

ISLAMABAD: According to data from the Bureau of Statistics, sugar prices in the country have surged to an all-time high, reaching Rs190 per kilogram. Specifically, in Quetta, the price of sugar has also climbed to Rs190 per kilogram.

In Karachi, sugar is available at a slightly lower rate of Rs180 per kilogram, but across the nation, the range for sugar prices varies from Rs160 to Rs190 per kilogram.

The bureau’s latest report, released on Friday, reveals that inflation has risen by 1.72 percent on a monthly basis.

On an annual basis, inflation has soared to 27.38 percent. In August, urban areas experienced a 1.60 percent increase in inflation, while rural areas saw a slightly higher increase at 1.88 percent.

The Bureau of Statistics also highlighted significant increases in the prices of various essential commodities over the past year.

Flour prices have surged by a staggering 98.17 percent, while tea prices have seen a significant rise of 95.50 percent.

Sugar prices have shot up by 70.64 percent, and other staples such as potatoes have become 59.71 percent more expensive. Chicken prices have seen a substantial increase of 67.56 percent, and rice prices have also surged by 66.82 percent.

Additionally, tomato prices have gone up by 23.17 percent, raw milk by 29.25 percent, and beverages by a substantial 46.43 percent.

On an annual basis, the price of gas has increased by 62.82 percent, while furniture manufacturing has seen a more modest increase of 26.55 percent.