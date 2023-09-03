Swiss govt announces scholarships for Pakistani students

LAHORE: The government of Switzerland in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced an “Excellence Scholarship Programme” for Pakistani students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) local chapter sources told that one-year post-master’s research, three-year post-master’s, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates.

The last date for submission of applications with the Swiss embassy is September 30. More details are available on the official website, the HEC local sources told APP. The main purpose of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers completing a master’s or Ph.D degree.

Scholarship recipients will be selected under the supervision of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.