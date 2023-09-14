Taiwan’s Scholarship Gambit: Keeping International Graduates

The strategy places a special emphasis on drawing STEM students to Taiwan due to the significant demand for skilled professionals in these fields by Taiwanese companies, as stated by Deputy Minister of Education, Liu Mon-chi.

An estimated $162 million will be allocated to this initiative, offering eligible international students the opportunity to apply for government scholarships and living allowances sponsored by companies. The majority of these students will pursue dual degrees, completing two years of study in their home countries and an additional two years in Taiwan.

Upon graduation, students are expected to work in Taiwan for an additional two years with the sponsoring company or repay their scholarships.

The government plans to streamline the residency application process in Taiwan to facilitate these arrangements.

It’s important to note that this plan is distinct from the government’s existing efforts to recruit international students who aim to undertake full undergraduate programs in Taiwan.

Earlier this year, a government oversight body accused the education and labor ministries of not adequately safeguarding international students from workplace exploitation. Yang mentioned that the new scholarships would help mitigate these issues for students.