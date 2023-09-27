Terrorist killed in DI Khan

CTD and police have conducted joint action

One terrorist was killed due to operation.

Police continue search operation in area.

DI Khan: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police have taken joint action in Takwara, due to which terrorist Samiullah Gandapur was killed in exchange for fire.

In addition to that, the slain terrorist was involved in the target killing of FC Nazar in Takwara last week. While arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

However, three companions, including Commander Karamat, managed to escape on the spot

Moreover, the operation was carried out on the basis of information about the presence of terrorists in the Takwara area of Kolachi Tehsil. On the other side, the police continue the search operation in the area for further findings.

Earlier, the CTD in Peshawar has arrested two main terrorists of the outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in extortion.

Deputy Inspector General(DIG) of Police CTD Financing Unit Imran Shahid while talking to the media said that two terrorists involved in extortion have been arrested. He said arrested terrorists are associated with the outlawed TTP.

Imran Shahid said that the terrorists were arrested from Lahore and mobile phones used in extortion were recovered

DIG CTD said that the terrorists used to call and demand extortion and threatened to kill them if they did not pay the extortion.