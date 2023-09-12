Three including two siblings drowned in sea near Sand’s Pit beach

KARACHI: At least three people including two siblings were drowned in the sea near Sand’s Pit in Hawke’s Bay area of Karachi on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The two brothers died in the mishap, while one persons was rescued alive. The Edhi Naval Services team recovered the bodies of two persons by conducting a rescue operation. One person was rescued alive and shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi in unconscious state.

The deceased youth were identified as Nauman and Farhan, whereas, Talha is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The blood brothers along with their family had gone to Hawks Bay for a picnic from Paposh Nagar area.