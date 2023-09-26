Three terrorists gunned down in Khyber

RAWALPINDI: At least three terrorists were shot dead in exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber District on Monday night, Bol News reported.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on night 25/26 September 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists which resulted in killing of three terrorists including terrorist Commander Kifayat alias Tor Adnan who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians, the media wing reported.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.