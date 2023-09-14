Torkham border crossing is set to reopen tomorrow

Advertisement
The Torkham border crossing is set to reopen once more, with the decision made for it to resume operations on Friday. According to Customs authorities, commercial activities will recommence at 8 am on Friday, and immigration authorities have announced that passengers can travel to Afghanistan starting at 7 am tomorrow.
The reopening of the border has brought joy to passengers, patients, drivers, and traders.
