Tourists throng Ratti Gali Lake to enjoy weather

ISLAMABAD: Local and foreign tourists thronged to Ratti Gali Lake to enjoy chilly and pleasant weather as the Neelum Valley received the first snowfall of the year on late Sunday.

Talking to APP, Aliza Khan, a resident of G-7 who visited the Ratti Gali Lake along with her family considered it a heaven on earth and said that they enjoyed it a lot due to the lovely and marvellous weather.

She said that the water of the lake is chilly, and covered with clad mountains as it is a major source of attraction for foreign tourists as well.

Another tourist from Karachi metropolitan city, Sajid Ali said that the country is blessed with natural sites, beautiful spots and historical places that attract the immense tourists to visit the recreational spots.

It is pertinent to mention here, the Ratti Gali Lake is nestled inside the forest and its water comes from the melted glaciers of the Karakoram mountain ranges. It was named Ratti Gali because of the nearby red plateaus and slopes.

The Lake is commonly known as a dowarian lake among natives. It is also known as the Jewel of Neelum Valley among locals.