Karachi traders observe strike against inflated bills today

KARACHI: Traders in Karachi are observing shutter down strike on Friday in protest against the inflated electricity bills, Bol News reported.

They announced a shutter down strike in Karachi today. The main markets, including MA Jinnah Road, Lighthouse market shops, Zainab Market, and business centers will remain closed.

While addressing the media, All Karachi Traders Alliance President Hakeem Shah said, “The huge increase in the prices of Karachi electricity bills and petroleum products should be withdrawn immediately. The inflation has broken our backs tightly. “If the demands are not accepted, the movement to save the jobs of the businessmen will be intensified.”

Moreover, the traders of Karachi will stand against the price hikes of electricity and petrol.

Along with chairman Hakeem Shah, many prominent business community leaders issued a statement regarding the issue.

“On Friday, all the markets of Karachi, superstores, and shopping malls will be closed.” Ilyas Memon.

Hamad Poonawala, the president of the All City Merchants Alliance, said, “We jointly decided to observed the shutter down strike today.”

“The business centres of Karachi will remain closed today”, said Chairman Sheikh Irshad Jama Alliance Market Association.

All Sentry and Tiles Markets in District Central will be closed today, said Javed Qureshi, a businessman.

“All the markets of Malir, Landhi, and Korangi will remain closed today”, said Javed Shams, a trader leader.

On the other side, Sheikh Habib, President of the Electronics and Motorcycle Alliance, threatens the government with his harsh statement.

“If there is no result from the strike, more tough decisions will be taken.”, Sheikh Habib said.

President of the Tariq Road Traders Alliance, Ilyas Memon, also contributed to the traders strike when he said, “All markets and shopping malls from Bahadurabad Char Munar Chowrangi to Allahwali Chowrangi will remain closed today.”

“Karachi’s wholesale medicine market will also remain closed today.” Muhammad Atif Hanif Balu said.

