Two alleged RAW agents drag ATC court

Islamabad: The police station of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has launched ad big operation in the capital of Pakistan on September 26, 2023, Bol News reported.

As a result, two alleged Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents were arrested by the CTD police station.

However, the police produced the RAW agents in the Anti-Terrorism Court for a fair trial.

Consequently, the court approved six days physical remand of the accused.

As per police, the accused are charged with committing terrorist attacks in the country by taking money from the RAW.

Added to that the accused was funded through the United Kingdom (UK).

Moreover, the suspects used to WhatsApp pictures of important high officials to indian intellegence agency.

Furthermore, the hearing was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abulhasnat Zulqarnain.

Earlier, CTD Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists of banned organizations from different cities of Punjab.

Spokesperson CTD said the terrorists were planning to attack government offices and important installations. CTD arrested 13 terrorists during intelligence-based operation in different cities of Punjab.

The spokesman said that operations were conducted in Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi.

