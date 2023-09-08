Two killed as neighbours open fire over parking dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons were killed and three others were wounded in an armed clash over a car parking issue in F.C. area of Liaquatabad, BOL News reported.

The incident occurred when neighbouring families got into a heated argument over car parking leading to an exchange of fire. As a result, two people were killed and three others were killed in the clash.

The bodies and injured persons were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased were identified as Rao Saeed and Ghous Azam, while the injured were named Rais, Arsalan, and Imran.

Police launched an investigation into the firing incident. Police said that the neighbours had also engaged in a fight yesterday.

Local residents said the dispute started between the neighbours over painting on their car. They said gunshots were fired on Rao Saeed, an employee of the Estate Office. They claimed there was tension in the area after a fight between the neighbours for two days.

Speaking to media, Superintendent Liaquatabad Ayaz Hussain Karachi said there was an exchange of fire between two neighbours. He said initial information suggest the dispute occurred over a car parking.

He said the firing occurred from both sides. He said the crime scene has been cordoned off, while a heavy police force was dispatched to the spot after receiving information, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

He said evidence is being obtained from the crime scene and blood samples have been obtained from the incident. He said those who were present in the quarrel were injured and killed. He added that police have investigated suspects from both sides.

