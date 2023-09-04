Two officers, jawan martyred as Pakistan Navy helicopter crashes

GWADAR: At least two officers and one jawan (Navy man) of Pakistan Navy were martyred as a PN training helicopter crashed in Gwadar on Monday, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said the mishap ostensibly took place due to technical fault. As a result of it, two officers and an official embraced martyrdom.

“An investigation has been launched by the Pakistan Navy into the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed his grief and sorrow on the sad incident of Naval Helicopter Crash in Gawader on Monday in which two officers and one soldier embraced martyrdom.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

He paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA ‘Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain AL BATTAR-I’ was held at Cherat, Nowshera, Bol News reported.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two weeks long exercise commenced on August 22, 2023 with participation of special forces contingents from two brotherly countries.

Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day activities of exercise, the ISPR said.