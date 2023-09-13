Umar Ayub hints at further rise in fuel prices

PTI Secretary General Umar Ayub voiced concerns over the looming possibility of rising petroleum product prices.

He pointed out that the oil industry’s profits were soaring due to inventory profits, a situation he referred to as the “oil mafia.”

According to Umar Ayub, the caretaker government was poised to raise diesel and petrol prices within the next 3-4 days, with another increase scheduled for September 30th.

Added that the already surging electricity and gas prices is contributing to a record level of inflation.

Umar Ayub also drew attention to a troubling incident in Malakand, where innocent protestors were charged with terrorism and peaceful demonstrators faced gunfire from the district administration.

In a sweeping statement, Umar Ayub attributed the current state of affairs, including inflation and rising fuel prices, to the policies of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his allies within the PDM government, which, in his view, had inflicted harm upon Pakistan.