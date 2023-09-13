US ambassador visits Gwadar

US Ambassador Donald Blome made a significant visit to Gwadar, a vital port city in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, which plays a central role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The purpose of Blome’s visit was to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the people of Balochistan, emphasizing the strong and enduring partnership between the two.

Ambassador Blome’s trip aimed to explore opportunities for furthering development, trade, and commercial relations, building upon the already successful outcomes that have strengthened the robust US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

Notably, the United States and Balochistan have a history of successful collaboration, particularly in responding to last year’s devastating floods, where US assistance benefited over 661,000 individuals and supported nearly 90,000 children with nourishing meals.

Over the past year, the US has also played a role in renovating 41 health facilities and enhancing educational programs at BUITEMS and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, with a focus on promoting literacy and education materials in Balochi and various local languages.

Advertisement

During his visit, Ambassador Blome engaged in constructive discussions with political leaders, members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and various government and private sector representatives.

He reiterated US support for Balochistan’s development across multiple sectors, including economic growth, disaster relief, security, and trade and investment.

Blome’s meeting with the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce centered on ways to boost US trade and investment in areas like business, logistics, tourism, fisheries, and the blue economy.

The aim was to foster inclusive, Pakistani-led growth that generates employment opportunities in Balochistan and to enhance technical skills and bilateral trade through deepening business partnerships.

In meetings with government and business leaders, Ambassador Blome highlighted the “Green Alliance” framework between the US and Pakistan, focused on addressing climate, energy, water, and economic needs.

This includes supporting climate resilience, energy transformation, and inclusive economic growth in Balochistan and Pakistan as a whole.

Advertisement

Ambassador Blome also visited Gwadar Port, where he met with Port Authority Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi to learn about port operations and development plans. The discussions explored Gwadar’s potential as a regional trans-shipment hub and ways to connect with Pakistan’s largest export market, the United States.

Additionally, in a meeting with Pakistan Naval West Command, Ambassador Blome discussed regional matters and underscored the commitment to continued partnership in the future.