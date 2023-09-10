US announces over $40m in new US-Pakistani diaspora investment

US announces over $40m in new US-Pakistani diaspora investment

Articles
Advertisement
US announces over $40m in new US-Pakistani diaspora investment

US announces over $40m in new US-Pakistani diaspora investment

Advertisement

The United States has announced the mobilization of over 40 million dollars in the new US-Pakistani diaspora investment.

The announcement was made at the ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference host by the US Agency for International Development in Islamabad.

On the occasion, four diaspora partners concluded four new Memoranda of Understanding with the USAID worth 44 million dollars, while increasing total diaspora commitments to nearly 200 million dollars.

The new investment commitments include 5 million dollars by SERVINZ Limited for restoring livelihoods in flood-affected areas; 9 million dollars by Pakfoods LLC Group and NUST for technology; 25 million dollars by Jaxeri Investment Corporation for electric vehicle local manufacturing; and 5 million dollars by Global Semiconductors Group for training youth in semiconductor and chip design technology.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story