US doesn't support any party, candidate in Pakistan: spokesperson

WASHINGTON: Spokesperson for United States Department of State Matthew Miller has said the United States did not support any one political party or any candidate in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

To a query regarding US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome’s meeting the chief election commissioner, Matthew Miller said the embassy might be happy to provide details about agenda behind that meeting.

However, he said, the US did not take any position with respect to the outcome of an election in Pakistan.

“We of course urge free and fair elections in Pakistan as we do throughout the world,” he said.

On August 9, the United States had said it valued its relationship with Pakistan including with respect to counter terrorism.

Replying to a question during his press briefing in Washington, Spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller had said, “We have supported Pakistan through a number of pieces of assistance to help with counterterrorism and with other law enforcement activities.”

He had said the US would continue to support Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations.

