Edition: English
US Embassy taking steps to reduce visa appointment wait time

  • US Embassy is taking steps to reduce visa appointment wait time.
  • 10,000 Pakistani visa applicants have received appointment notices.
  • US Consulate General Karachi will accept interview waiver applications from Sept 25.
ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the United States said steps were being taken to reduce visa appointment wait time for the people of Pakistan.

"Demand for US visas is the highest it has ever been. We are processing more visa applications than ever before and are working hard to bring down visa appointment wait times," the US Embassy said in a statement.

It said thousands of non-immigrant visa appointments had been expedited. "More than 10,000 Pakistani visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the US Consulate General in Karachi are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023, some as early as next week," the embassy added.

"If you have a visa appointment in the next few months at the US Consulate General in Karachi, please check your e-mail and log-in to your account at our website, ustraveldocs.com/pk, to confirm your expedited appointment time."

To create added flexibility for Pakistani travelers, it said visa applicants could rebook appointments at either the Consulate General in Karachi or US Embassy in Islamabad — whichever works best for them. "Our hope is that this will allow applicants more freedom and flexibility to find a convenient date, time, and location.

Finally, starting September 25, US Consulate General Karachi will begin accepting new interview waiver applications for some applicants who have previously been issued US visas.

"Applicants can check ustraveldocs.com/pk to determine whether they are eligible, print out a confirmation letter, and submit their application materials to a drop box without the need for an appointment."

The US Embassy said it was already accepting interview waiver applications for qualified applicants.

"Taken together, these steps demonstrate how deeply the United States values the relationship between our two countries. Our goal is to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States as quickly and efficiently as possible – because we know how important it is to stay connected with family, to strengthen business ties, study, and make cultural connections with the United States," the Embassy noted.

For further details, the Embassy advised the people to visit ustraveldocs.com/pk or reach out to the Non-Immigrant Visa Call Center for help at +92-21-111-234-111.

 

