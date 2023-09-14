US urges Pakistan to hold free, fair and timely elections

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized on Pakistan holding free, fair and timely general elections.

Miller urged the authorities of Pakistan to conduct the election process in accordance with the laws and Constitution of Pakistan.

Miller stated that human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law must be respected in every country including Paistan.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday has once again written to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, stressing the need for the upcoming general elections to be conducted in accordance with the constitution and proposed Nov 6 for general elections.

He recalled that on August 9, the President dissolved the National Assembly based on the Prime Minister’s advice. As per Article 48(5) of the Constitution, the President is empowered to set a date for general elections in the Assembly within ninety days of its dissolution.

President Alvi has emphasized that in line with Article 48(5), the general elections for the National Assembly should occur on the 89th day following the dissolution, which falls on Monday, November 6, 2023.

To fulfill this constitutional obligation, the President reminded the Chief Election Commissioner of their meeting to devise a strategy for implementing the Constitution and its directives.

In response, the Chief Election Commissioner maintained that, as per the Constitution’s structure and framework, the authority for announcing the election date rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Additionally, President Alvi pointed out that after the publication of the census in August, the process of delimitation of constituencies is currently underway, as mandated by Article 51(5) of the Constitution and Section 17 of the Election Act.

The Federal Ministry of Law and Justice shares the same perspective as the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the four provincial governments believe that the Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for announcing the election date, the president observed.

To foster unity among provinces, enhance national cohesion, and minimize unnecessary expenditures, there is a consensus to hold the general elections for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies simultaneously.

The President reminded that the Election Commission is responsible for ensuring compliance with all constitutional and legal provisions outlined in Article 51, 218, 219, 220, and the Elections Act of 2017, to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections.

Considering all these factors and in consultation with provincial governments and political parties, the Election Commission is looking into the possibility of holding elections in the National and Provincial Assemblies on the same day, taking into account ongoing legal cases and seeking guidance from the President.