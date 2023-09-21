USD to PKR price in Pakistan is Rs 295.9 in open market on Sept 21

KARACHI: US dollar became cheaper by Rs1.10 in interbank on Thursday, says the State Bank.

The dollar fell below Rs 293 in the interbank and the dollar closed at 292.78 rupees from 293.88 rupees in interbank, adds the State Bank.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 293 and Rs 295.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.31 to close at Rs 311.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 314.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 1 paisa to close at Rs 1.97, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 360.23 as compared to the last closing of Rs 363.40.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 30 and 29 paisa to close at Rs 79.71 and Rs 78.05 respectively.