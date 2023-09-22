USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Re1 to Rs295 in open market on Sept 22

KARACHI: US dollar against Pakistani rupee weakened by Re1 and closed at Rs 295 in the open market on Friday.

On Thursday, the US dollar closed at Rs296.

Dollar went down by Rs1.2 in the interbank and closed at Rs 291.76 from Rs 292.78, the State Bank says.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 292.1 and Rs 295 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.37 to close at Rs 310.61 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Advertisement

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.96, whereas a decrease of Rs2.31 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.92 as compared to the last closing of Rs 360.23.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 and 27 paisa to close at Rs79.43 and Rs77.78 respectively.