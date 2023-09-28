USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Rs2 to Rs288 in open market on Sept 28

KARACHI: The US dollar further decreased by Rs2 to Rs 288 from Rs 290 in open market on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US dollar went down by Re1 and closed at Rs287.74 in the interbank.

Yesterday, the dollar closed at Rs288.75 in the interbank.

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, gaining 0.35% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. This is the rupee’s 17th successive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 287.74 after an increase of Rs1.01 in the inter-bank market.

Globally, the US dollar clung near a 10-month high against a basket of its peers on Thursday, keeping the yen under pressure near a key intervention zone as investors size up upbeat US economic data and fresh comments from Federal Reserve officials.