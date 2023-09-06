USD to PKR rate significantly down by Rs11 to Rs312 in open market

KARACHI: The price of the US dollar (USD) saw a significant reduction in the open market, dropping by a substantial Rs 11 on Wednesday, ultimately closing at Rs 312.

The Exchange Companies Association reported that the USD had ended at Rs 323 in the open market the previous day, Tuesday. Zafar Pracha, the Secretary of the Exchange Companies Association, anticipates that the dollar’s value may continue to decline.

In the interbank market, the US dollar also experienced a decrease of 12 paisa and concluded at Rs 306.98, while on Tuesday, it had closed at Rs 307.10.