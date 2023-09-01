Violent elements not to be allowed to impose their ideology: caretaker interior minister

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Khan Bugti on Friday expressed government’s determination to root out the menace of terrorism from the country, Bol News reported.

Addressing the 43rd passing-out parade of Pakistan Coast guards in Karachi, he clearly stated that violent and subversive elements would not be allowed to impose their ideology to majority of people on gun-point.

Sarfaraz Bugti vowed to establish peace at any cost in Balochistan as this province guarantees the prosperity of the country.

He said Pak Army along with civil armed forces is performing its duty to establish peace in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

The interior minister lauded the services of Pakistan coast guard particularly in securing the coastline of the country.