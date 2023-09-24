LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to stop the sale of injections and withdraw the stock from market until the inquiry report is received.

The Punjab government will provide free treatment to the affected people, Mohsin Naqvi assured.

The chief minister made these instructions during important meeting chaired by him, here on Sunday.

Action has been ordered against the drug inspectors in the cities where the vision of the patients has been impaired Punjab Healthcare Commission has been directed to check the clinics concerned.

Measures should be ensured at every level to tackle the epidemic of conjunctivitis, said Naqvi.

The presence of trained doctors should be ensured for treatment in hospitals the CM added.

A detailed briefing was given to the caretaker chief minister on the cases of vision impairment affecting some people’s vision. Ophthalmologists gave a briefing on the use and procedure of the injection.In the meeting, preventive measures and prevention measures of conjunctivitis outbreak were reviewed. The health secretary gave a briefing on the incident of conjunctivitis and the vision of some patients affected due to the injection.Conjunctivitis is treatable, best treatment facilities are available in government hospitals and a satisfactory number of medicines are available for the treatment of conjunctivitis.

Children suffering from conjunctivitis in schools and educational institutions should be sent back home in view of precautionary measures.

Conjunctivitis patients should not be allowed to enter offices or crowded places and conjunctivitis is spread through close contact.

Most cases of sight loss occurred in Lahore, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Kasur and Bahawalpur.

Red eyes, watery eyes, swelling, itching are symptoms of the disease.Patients suffering from conjunctivitis should not touch the affected eyes.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Aamir Mir. Chief Secretary. Secretary School Education. Secretary Higher Education. Information Secretary, Ophthalmologists Dr. Asad Aslam, Dr. Huma, Dr. Khalid Waheed. Dr. Hamid Ayub and related officials attended the meeting