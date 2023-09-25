Vision loss: purchase, sale of Avastin injections banned in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on the purchase and sale of Avastin injections, which have had a detrimental impact on the eyesight of numerous individuals in Punjab. This ban comes in response to cases of vision loss among approximately 40 diabetes patients in Lahore, attributed to the use of substandard injections.

The acting health minister of Sindh has issued clear instructions to hospitals, warehouses, and pharmacies, emphasizing the need to comply with the ban and warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.

Teams of drug inspectors have been dispatched to hospitals, pharmacies, and other storage facilities, resulting in the confiscation of over 400 injections during their operations.

The Sindh Health Department has also instructed relevant authorities to initiate an investigation into the specific batch and its records. Additionally, these teams are scrutinizing the sales and distribution records of the affected injections.

In a parallel development, Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced free treatment for individuals who suffered adverse effects from the Avastin injection. Naqvi noted that the injection has been banned, and efforts are underway to apprehend those involved.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Punjab health department has taken disciplinary action by dismissing 11 drug inspectors due to their alleged negligence in a matter connected to the Avastin injection, which has reportedly led to cases of ‘vision loss’ in the province.