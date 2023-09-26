Wages of factory workers fixed at 33280 PKR

The MWBS fixed the wages in the province.

Minimum Wages Board Sindh (MWBS) fixed the wages of factory workers on Tuesday.

However, the new wages will be applicable as of July 1, 2023.

On the other hand, the minimum monthly wage for skilled workers will be Rs 33280, and the minimum wage for unskilled workers will be Rs 32000 per month.

Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani, Chairman of the Sindh Minimum Wage Board, said that factory owners are bound to pay minimum wages to workers.

Added to that, objections against this decision can be submitted within 14 days. Otherwise, action will be taken against those who do not pay the minimum wage as per the law.

Earlier,

Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Sindh government to implement on minimum wage of Rs25,000 for sanitary workers deployed in all the departments across the province.

The direction came on a petition seeking the implementation of the minimum wage law for all the sanitation workers employed by the local government department and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

Naeem Sadiq and others had stated in their petition that sanitation workers employed by the local government bodies across the province were currently being paid well below the minimum wage.

