Edition: English
Edition: English

Weather likely to be hot and humid in most parts of Pakistan

  • The KPK observes partly weather in most parts.
  • There is likely to be light rain in Kurram and Waziristan.
  • Rain is possible in a few places in the United Kingdom.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the plains areas of the country on Wednesday, Bol News reported.

On the other hand, the weather will remain hot and dry in the capital of Pakistan (Islamabad).

Additionally, the weather will remain partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, there are chances of rain in Kurram and Waziristan on September 27, 2023.

Moreover, in most districts of Punjab, the weather will remain dry, while in the rest of the districts, it will be hot.

Added to that, the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Balochistan. However, the forecast will remain partly cloudy in most districts of Sindh.

Furthermore, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to remain partly cloudy, apart from light rain in a few places.

