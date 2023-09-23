Weather Update for Islamabad

Cloudy weather is expected to persist in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the next 12 hours, as reported by the Meteorological Office.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy conditions, PMD (Pakistan Meteorological Department) has indicated the possibility of rain, accompanied by wind and thundershowers, in Islamabad. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also anticipated during the forecast period. There are slim chances of showers in the capital.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At 10 am, the temperature was recorded at 27°C, with daytime highs potentially reaching 34°C. The city’s humidity levels were registered at approximately 84 percent, while winds blew at a speed of 4km/h. The maximum UV Index reached 4, indicating moderate conditions, with visibility extending to approximately 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital was measured at 23, signifying fair conditions. Generally, the air quality is acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms with prolonged exposure.

Synoptic Situation

According to the Met Office, moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, potentially triggering landslides in vulnerable regions such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

A westerly wave is influencing the upper and central parts of the country, while monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are also making their way into the upper and central regions. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also expected in Northeast Punjab and the Potohar region during the forecast period.