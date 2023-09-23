Weather Update for Karachi

Sunny and dry conditions are expected to persist in the provincial capital Karachi and most parts of the southeastern region of the country for the next 12 hours, according to the Meteorological Office’s Saturday report.

Karachi Rain Update

Despite the sunny weather, there are no indications of rainfall in Karachi over the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

Around noon, temperatures reached approximately 29°C, with daytime highs possibly exceeding 35°C. Humidity levels in the city were recorded at approximately 75 percent. Winds blew at a speed of 19km/h. The maximum UV Index reached 6, indicating moderate conditions, with visibility extending to approximately 10km.

Karachi Air Quality

The air quality in the city was measured at 123, signifying unhealthy conditions. Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects, while even healthy individuals may encounter breathing difficulties and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Outdoor activities should be limited.

Synoptic Situation

On September 23, moderate to heavy rainfall could result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. From September 23 to 24, moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

A westerly wave is affecting the upper and central regions of the country, while monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are also making their way into the upper and central parts of the nation.