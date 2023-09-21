Weather Update For Lahore Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly sunny weather in Lahore and other regions of Punjab over the next 24 hours.

Lahore Weather Update

Despite the dry weather, the Met Office anticipates a slight chance of rain in the area within the next 24 hours, with more significant rainfall expected over the weekend.

Current Lahore Temperature

As of noon, the temperature has reached approximately 33°C, with humidity recorded at approximately 60%. Winds are blowing at a speed of 7km/h. The maximum UV Index is recorded at 7, indicating high levels of ultraviolet radiation, and visibility is around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The air quality in the provincial capital has been measured at 133, falling within the unhealthy range. Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects, while healthy individuals may face difficulties in breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Outdoor activities should be limited.

Weather Synopsis

The low-pressure area has weakened and is expected to move southwestward in the next 24 hours. Additionally, a shallow westerly wave is projected to enter the upper regions of the country on Thursday. The PMD has also predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Azad Kashmir.