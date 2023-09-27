Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts partly cloudy weather and scattered rains in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next two days.

Currently, most of Pakistan is experiencing continental air.

A new weather system, a westerly wave, is expected to enter the upper regions of the country on Thursday evening/night and last until Saturday.

Due to this, most areas in the province will remain dry on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days. However, light rain is expected in Chitral, Kurrum, and Waziristan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohat, Kurrum, and Peshawar may experience partly cloudy weather and rain-wind/thunderstorms during the evening/night.

In Peshawar, temperatures are predicted to reach 33-35 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 30-32 degrees Celsius on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had hot and dry weather. Dera Ismail Khan was the hottest place with temperatures reaching as high as 36 degrees Celsius. In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius, and the morning humidity was recorded at 71 percent.