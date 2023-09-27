Weather Update for Rawalpindi, Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts scattered rainfall in the twin cities over the next few days.

Currently, most parts of Pakistan are experiencing continental air.

A new weather system, a westerly wave, is expected to arrive in the upper regions of the country on Thursday evening/night and persist until Saturday.

Due to these conditions, most parts of the country will have dry weather on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days. However, there may be light rain in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday evening/night, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature is forecasted to range from 31-33 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 30-32 degrees Celsius on Friday. In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 30-32 degrees Celsius on both Thursday and Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country experienced hot and dry weather. Lasbela was the hottest place in the country, with temperatures reaching as high as 41 degrees Celsius. In Islamabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 33 degrees Celsius, with a morning relative humidity of 79 percent. In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature recorded was 31 degrees Celsius, with a morning relative humidity of 64 percent.