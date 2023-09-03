Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Bahawalpur

Quintuplets were born to a couple at Bahawalpur’s government hospital on Sunday.

The birth of five babies to a woman took place at Nawab Sir Sadiq Hospital.

Among the ones to arrive in this world include four girls and a boy.

The hospital administration stated that all the five babies have been kept in the intensive care unit as the newborns are reported to born weak.

The husband of women Talha Shafiq works as a farmer in Bahawalpur.