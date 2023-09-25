World Cup: India issues visas for Pakistani cricket squad

ISLAMABAD: The Indian High Commission has finally issued visas for the Pakistan squad to participate in the World Cup 2023.

The High Commission called a representative of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the mission to collect the passports of the Pakistani contingent.

The Indian high commission delayed the issuance of visas for the Pakistani cricket squad to travel to India for the World Cup, with just days remaining for the mega event to kick off in the neighbouring nation.

The PCB complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the preparation for the mega-tournament was in jeopardy, which directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to expedite the process.

The Indian high commission in Pakistan was awaiting a non-objection certificate from its home ministry, following which the visas were issued. It said the mission requires clearance from the ministries – homes, external affairs, and defence – to issue visas for Pakistani passport holders.

Pakistan are the only one out of nine teams who haven’t been issued their visas yet. The national squad would travel to Hyderabad, India, via Dubai. It will face New Zealand on September 29 in a warm-up match.

Pakistan and India haven’t played bilateral series in any format since 2012-13. Pakistan last toured India for ODI and T20I series. The two arch-rivals played a Test against each other back in 2007.

