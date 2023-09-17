World Patient Safety Day is being observed today

This year the theme of this day is “Engaging patients for patient safety” and the slogan is “Elevate the voice of patients”.

The day aims to influence stakeholders to work collaboratively towards co-designing health care policies and safety interventions.

Meanwhile, caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate polio from the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam in Islamabad, to discuss pressing concerns on endemic wild poliovirus transmission in Southern districts of the province.

The Health Minister said Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the center of poliovirus, therefore a comprehensive strategy is being implemented there to prevent transmission of poliovirus.

He said a coordinated and targeted approach has been urgently formulated with top experts stationed in Bannu to achieve the target of wild poliovirus interruption by December this year.

Dr. Nadeem Jan termed frontline workers as true champions of polio eradication programme. He said their unwavering commitment to safeguarding children from the disease does not go unnoticed.