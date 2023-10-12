12 terrorists escape after police encounter in Miawanli

Two-way firing has taken place near Pakistan Mines.

Terrorists fled towards the mountain plains of the KPK.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar committed to finishing foes evil intentions.

Advertisement

The police encounter has taken place in Mianwali, after which 12 terrorists managed to escape from the authorities on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, there was an exchange of fire during the search operation against the terrorist in Mianwali.

In the presence of terrorists in the hilly area of Mianwali Makarwal police station, the police of Isakhel, Makarwal, and Kummermishani conducted a search operation.

During raids, the terrorist opened fire on the police party near Pakistan Mines in Lamshiwal and Makarwal.

However, after 2 hours of two-way firing, the terrorist escaped towards the mountain plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). On the other hand, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar says that the evil intentions of the terrorists will breathe in the dust.

Also Read Three terrorists and facilitators arrested in Khyber: ISPR Major Abdullah martyred in the shootout. Sanitization operation is going on to...

Advertisement

Earlier, three terrorists and their facilitators were arrested by the security forces in the Shakas area of Khyber during an operation based on a tip-off.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military stated that the security forces received secret information about the presence of terrorists in the area.