18 years pass to deadly Oct 8 earthquake

On October 8, an extremely powerful earthquake struck Azad Jammu and Kashmir, centered near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan.

A tragic event occurred 18 years ago today, on the morning of October 8, 2005, at 8:52 AM.

This earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale, had a profound impact on various districts in Azad Kashmir and some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Immediately following the earthquake, approximately 3 million people were displaced, and initial estimates indicated around 88,000 casualties.

The town of Balakot, situated beautifully along the Kunhar River in the KPK province, was completely leveled, with numerous schools tragically becoming gravesites.

Advertisement

From Muzaffarabad to Bagh, Rawalakot, and other areas in Azad Kashmir, the scenes of devastation were heart-wrenching, leaving no one with the fortitude to witness them.

It’s estimated that this earthquake buried more than 12,000 students and over 1,500 teachers alive.

Over 500,000 homes were destroyed, and hundreds of kilometers of roads, bridges, and communication infrastructure were obliterated.

Government buildings and hospitals were reduced to rubble, with staff members perishing beneath the debris of these structures.

In these dire circumstances, the Pakistan Army took on the tremendous responsibility, which they shouldered willingly.

The earthquake had a paralyzing effect on civil, governmental, and non-governmental institutions, severing communication with various districts, particularly in the challenging mountainous terrain.

Advertisement

Consequently, 50,000 soldiers, including officers and enlisted personnel, were rapidly deployed to this vast region to assist in the restoration efforts.

Throughout this calamity, they demonstrated unity as one nation, authoring inspiring tales of love and sacrifice that etched a brilliant chapter in Pakistan’s history.