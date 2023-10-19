19 illegal Afghan citizens nabbed in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested 19 illegal Afghan citizens in the capital city.

ICT police launched a raid in Blue Area, the main commercial hub of Islamabad and detained illegal Afghan citizens.

The police reported that the arrested citizens did not have identity documents.

The arrested Afghan citizens were transferred to the respective police stations and investigation with them has been initiated.

DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed the SHOs of all police stations to speed up operations against illegal Afghan residents in the country.

