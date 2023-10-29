29 people injured as coach plunges of road in Swat

At 29 people were reportedly injured, after a flying coach fell down the road at the point of Kabal Kotli in Swat.
The injured include men, women and children; who were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Kabal.
10 passengers with severe injuries were transferred to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif.
In a similar incident, seven people were killed when a car fell into a canal near Pakka Khanjera in Mianwali Wednesday night.
Those killed in the accident were musicians, including folk singer Sharafat Ali Baloch, who were returning from a music party in the area.
The incident took place around 3 am. The bodies have been recovered from the canal in a rescue operation.
