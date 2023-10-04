4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in S Waziristan clashes

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in S Waziristan clashes

RAWALPINDI: Two clashes with terrorists in South Waziristan occurred, the ISPR said.

It said that six terrorists were killed in the clash in Ghariom whereas four soldiers were martyred in these clashes.

The ISPR said Hazrat Zaman alias Khawre Malashal is among the dead terrorists, who was wanted in several cases.

Three sons of the country were martyred in the fierce firing.

The martyrs include Lance Lanique Tabsul Haque, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Hameed.

Advertisement

Earlier, the funeral prayers for Sepoy Sajid Azam, aged 31 and hailing from District Kotli, Azad Kashmir, were held. Sepoy Sajid Azam had attained martyrdom on the 16th of October, 2023, in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan district.

#ISPR Funeral Prayers of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed (age 31 years, resident of District Kotli Azad #Kashmir) who embraced shahadat on 16th Oct 2023 in area of Asman Manza, South #Waziristan district was offered at his native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir Shaheed was… pic.twitter.com/S9dFNHIjtZ — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

The funeral prayers took place in his hometown of Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

Sepoy Sajid Azam was laid to rest with full military honors, with the ceremony being attended by senior serving military officials, relatives, and local residents of the area. The Armed Forces of Pakistan remain steadfast and dedicated to eradicating the scourge of terrorism from the nation, no matter the cost.