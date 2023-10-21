800 liquor bottles seized in Mandi Bahauddin

In a swift action by the police in Mandi Bahauddin, a huge consignment of liquor and drugs was seized during a raid.

District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi stated that around 800 liquor bottles, 10 kilograms of drugs were seized, with two accused being arrested.

The ones to be arrested have been identified as Ikram and Azhar, with a case against both has been lodged in the government complaint.

The police reported that the liquor and high-quality drug was to be supplied in different areas of the district.