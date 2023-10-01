FBR extends tax returns date till 31st Oct

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the date for filing income tax returns up to 31st of this month.

According to an FBR spokesperson, the decision has been taken in view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations.

He clarified that no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the FBR said, “In light of the requests from trade bodies and various tax bar associations, we have decided to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 to October 31, 2023.”

“Nevertheless, it’s important to note that no additional extensions will be granted,” it added.

FBR officials reported that over 1.7 million individuals have already filed their tax returns. The officials also anticipated that the number would exceed two million by September 30.

Two days ago, the FBR announced that it would not extend the deadline for tax return submissions, which was initially set for September 30.