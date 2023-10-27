Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir to retire in March next year

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a notification that Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir will retire on March 14, 2024, Bol News reported.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the cases of six former prime ministers. Bashir had sentenced Mian Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

He has been appointed in the Accountability Court of Islamabad since 2012. Judge Muhammad Bashir was extended three times as judge of accountability court.

Cases of former prime ministers include Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Shaukat Aziz and Yusuf Raza Gilani were heard by him.