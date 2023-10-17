Accountability court reserves verdict in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability of Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the case pertaining to assets beyond means against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar, Bol News reported.

The accountability court judge Muhammed Bashir would announce the verdict on October 21. Arguments of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and Ishaq Dar’s lawyer, Qazi Misbah, have been completed.

The court heard the case again in light of order of the Supreme Court.

Presenting arguments, Qazi Misbah said no such witness turned up who was accused by the investigation officer of presenting wrong documents regarding assets. Neither the JIT, nor the IO gave a proof against Ishaq Dar, he said.

On September 26, the Accountability Court had reopened a case pertaining to assets beyond means against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Accountability Court of Islamabad had summoned Ishaq Dar on October 10. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had issued notices to Ishaq Dar.

After the Supreme Court verdict on NAB amendment, the proceedings on the case had started in the accountability court.

