ADB appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for economic revival

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in a meeting with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb on Monday appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for the economic revival.

The delegation led by the Senior Director of Human and Social Development Sector Office, Sectors Group (SG-HSD), Ayako Inagaki assured Pakistan of their continuous support in the future for Social Sector Development Programs which include Healthcare, Education and others, said a press release.

Dr Jehanzeb highlighted various steps being taken by the interim government towards economic revival in the country.

He also appreciated the role of the ADB as one of the major development partners of Pakistan, stating that the ADB for its decades-long assistance, has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Sofia Shakil, Director, Central West & East Asia Team SG-HSG, Najbullag Habib, Senior Specialist, Central & East Asia, Ayesha De Lorenzo, Health Specialist, Central East & West Team, Omer Bin Zia, Senior Project Officer (Social Sector), Pakistan Resident Mission, Fayaz Ali Khan, Project Officer Education & Tahseen Sayed, Consultant ADB.

Chief Foreign AID at Planning Commission, Zahoor Khan, Chief Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, Ali Kamal and other officials were also present during the meeting.