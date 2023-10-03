‘Afghan refugees with ‘proof of registration’ to be eligible to settle in Pakistan’

The Apex Committee Meeting on Tuesday took very important decisions regarding the illegal alien immigrants under the National Action Plan, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

“A final decision has been taken to deport all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. Illegal foreigners in Pakistan likely to be given final deadline to leave the country,” the sources said.

They said all illegal aliens will be obliged to sell all their assets and repatriate by the expected deadline. After the deadline, foreigners will be deported and their properties will be confiscated, the sources said.

Afghan citizens will be able to travel to Pakistan only on legally issued digitized ‘e-Tazkeera’, the sources said.

Only Afghan refugees with “proof of registration” will be eligible to settle in Pakistan, the sources said. Afghan nationals holding regular legal visas will also be eligible to travel to Pakistan, they said.

They said all illegal Afghan refugees, citizens residing in Pakistan would also have to return to their country by the expected deadline.