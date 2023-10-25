Alvi says president will continue his duty until next president elected

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed his belief that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is actively seeking a new narrative to attract its supporters and voters.

During an interview with a private TV channel, he emphasized the uncertainty of a parliamentary system, where the government might not complete its full term.

Dr. Arif Alvi pointed out that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, the current president will continue their duties until the next president is elected. He acknowledged the challenges that Pakistan faces as a democratic nation and mentioned the lack of results from his efforts regarding elections in Punjab and KP.

While he doesn’t anticipate general elections happening in January of the next year, he stressed the importance of holding transparent and fair elections when they do occur.

Concerns about a potential delay in the elections beyond January have been raised by political analysts, noting that no political party appears to be in “election mode.” Some have cited concerns about harsh winter weather that could disrupt the polling process.

Dr. Arif Alvi recounted his attempts to call the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for elections in Punjab and KP, but the CEC did not respond. He also mentioned issues related to the census.

According to President Alvi, a survey revealed that the people had provided PML-N with a new narrative, emphasizing the need for unity among political parties. He stressed that a level playing field was essential for the country’s future and called for fair and transparent elections.

Dr. Arif Alvi mentioned that he was performing Hajj when the amendment to the Election Act 2017 was made. He expressed his personal belief that the amendment to Section 57 of the Election Act 2017 goes against the Constitution.

Additionally, President Alvi praised the Chairman of PTI for his financial honesty and patriotism. He clarified that he did not initiate the reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, as it came from the PM House. He noted that the former prime minister had also admitted to his reluctance to send the reference.

Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated his stance against corruption and lawlessness, condemning incidents that occurred on May 9 and advocating for a peaceful way forward. He expressed his confidence in the Pakistani judiciary and the nation’s expectations from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He also acknowledged his appreciation for the slogan “Pakistan Khape” by Asif Zardari.