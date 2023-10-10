American ambassador visits Jacobabad

Ambassador Donald Bloom inaugurated a newly constructed school.

Jacobabad: Donald Bloom, the American ambassador to Pakistan, arrived in Jacobabad on Tuesday and inaugurated a newly constructed school with the support of USAID, Bol News reported.

According to details, the ambassador, Donald Bloom, said that 106 schools have been built in Sindh for the education of children with the support of the American government.

He further said that he was aware of a lot of damage due to floods in Sindh. This is his fourth visit to this area.

However, the ambassador claims that they are trying to restore flood-affected areas as soon as possible.

He added that with the help of the Sindh government, we will provide quality education. Bloom further hopes that the new modern school will get good results in the near future.

Moreover, eighty thousand students will get an education by 2024 in a modern and environment-friendly school building in the school, which is being completed with financial assistance from the US Agency for International Development.

The school is equipped with modern facilities, including science and computer laboratories, a library, and modern furniture.

They also serve as flood protection shelters. Furthermore, the ambassador ended her speech by saying that centres are built through parent and community engagement.

Previously, senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan greatly values its multifaceted relationship with the United States and desires to further expand the bilateral ties.

Senate Chairman expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of United States Donald Blome in Islamabad. A reception was also hosted in honor of the ambassador at Sanjrani’s residence.